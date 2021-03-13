All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|27
|17
|6
|4
|38
|80
|60
|Washington
|26
|16
|6
|4
|36
|89
|83
|Pittsburgh
|26
|16
|9
|1
|33
|86
|79
|Boston
|25
|14
|7
|4
|32
|70
|60
|Philadelphia
|24
|13
|8
|3
|29
|79
|78
|N.Y. Rangers
|26
|11
|12
|3
|25
|72
|71
|New Jersey
|23
|8
|12
|3
|19
|58
|76
|Buffalo
|25
|6
|15
|4
|16
|58
|85
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|26
|19
|6
|1
|39
|93
|67
|Tampa Bay
|25
|18
|5
|2
|38
|91
|57
|Florida
|26
|17
|5
|4
|38
|89
|76
|Chicago
|28
|14
|9
|5
|33
|87
|88
|Columbus
|28
|10
|12
|6
|26
|75
|94
|Nashville
|27
|11
|15
|1
|23
|64
|90
|Dallas
|22
|8
|9
|5
|21
|64
|59
|Detroit
|28
|8
|16
|4
|20
|63
|95
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|78
|55
|Minnesota
|25
|16
|8
|1
|33
|79
|63
|St. Louis
|27
|14
|8
|5
|33
|87
|87
|Colorado
|25
|15
|8
|2
|32
|74
|59
|Los Angeles
|26
|11
|9
|6
|28
|78
|74
|Arizona
|27
|12
|11
|4
|28
|69
|81
|San Jose
|24
|10
|11
|3
|23
|72
|88
|Anaheim
|28
|8
|14
|6
|22
|62
|92
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|28
|19
|7
|2
|40
|97
|70
|Edmonton
|29
|18
|11
|0
|36
|99
|85
|Winnipeg
|26
|16
|8
|2
|34
|86
|76
|Montreal
|26
|12
|7
|7
|31
|85
|71
|Calgary
|27
|12
|12
|3
|27
|73
|81
|Vancouver
|30
|12
|16
|2
|26
|84
|99
|Ottawa
|30
|9
|20
|1
|19
|79
|121
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Minnesota 4, Arizona 0
Vegas 5, St. Louis 4, OT
Edmonton 6, Ottawa 2
Colorado 2, Los Angeles 0
San Jose 6, Anaheim 0
N.Y. Rangers 4, Boston 0
Dallas at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.