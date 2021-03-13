All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 27 17 6 4 38 80 60 Washington 26 16 6 4 36 89 83 Pittsburgh 26 16 9 1 33 86 79 Boston 25 14 7 4 32 70 60 Philadelphia 24 13 8 3 29 79 78 N.Y. Rangers 26 11 12 3 25 72 71 New Jersey 23 8 12 3 19 58 76 Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 58 85

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 26 19 6 1 39 93 67 Tampa Bay 25 18 5 2 38 91 57 Florida 26 17 5 4 38 89 76 Chicago 28 14 9 5 33 87 88 Columbus 28 10 12 6 26 75 94 Nashville 27 11 15 1 23 64 90 Dallas 22 8 9 5 21 64 59 Detroit 28 8 16 4 20 63 95

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 24 17 6 1 35 78 55 Minnesota 25 16 8 1 33 79 63 St. Louis 27 14 8 5 33 87 87 Colorado 25 15 8 2 32 74 59 Los Angeles 26 11 9 6 28 78 74 Arizona 27 12 11 4 28 69 81 San Jose 24 10 11 3 23 72 88 Anaheim 28 8 14 6 22 62 92

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 28 19 7 2 40 97 70 Edmonton 29 18 11 0 36 99 85 Winnipeg 26 16 8 2 34 86 76 Montreal 26 12 7 7 31 85 71 Calgary 27 12 12 3 27 73 81 Vancouver 30 12 16 2 26 84 99 Ottawa 30 9 20 1 19 79 121

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, Arizona 0

Vegas 5, St. Louis 4, OT

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 2

Colorado 2, Los Angeles 0

San Jose 6, Anaheim 0

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Boston 0

Dallas at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.