Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Washington, Valpo rumble over Butler in 24-14 win

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 04:12
Washington, Valpo rumble over Butler in 24-14 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Robert Washington amassed a career-high 199 yards rushing and ran for a touchdown and Valparaiso won the season-opening and Pioneer-Football League opening game with a 24-14 win over Butler on Saturday.

Washington's 7-yard touchdown run off right tackle pulled Valpo into a tie at seven with seven minutes before halftime.

Washington, who played a Charlotte in 2016 and Old Dominion in 2019, ran for a mere 135 yards on 49 carries and two touchdowns with ODU in which he played in 12 games starting in three.

Valparaiso took the lead as time expired at halftime when Chris Duncan threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Deuce Larose. The offense's 5-play, 30-yard drive occurred complements of the defense when Jaxon Peifer forced a fumble on Kavon Samuels. Keyon Turner scooped the ball and ran 35 yards to set up the score.

Butler knotted it at 14-all after stopping Valpo on downs then going on a 10-play, 60-yard scoring drive that ended when Nick Orlando crashed in from a yard out.

Brian Bartholomew kicked a 19-yard field goal with 39 seconds left in the third and Valpo sealed it when Duncan threw a 20-yard score to Holden Hodge to seal it.

Samuels ran for 117 yards for Butler and Orlando had both scores.

Butler hadn't started the season at home since 2011 and had won seven of its last 10 against Valpo prior to Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Updated : 2021-03-14 05:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan