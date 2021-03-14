Alexa
Holy Cross defeats Lehigh 20-3 in Patriot opener

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 04:19
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Connor Degenhardt passed for two touchdowns and Derek Ng added a school-record 51-yard field goal as Holy Cross survived early turnovers and defeated Lehigh 20-3 on Saturday.

The Crusaders (1-0, 1-0 Patriot League) were their own worst enemy, losing the ball to a fumble and an interception on their first two drives of the spring season.

The fumble recovery by Lehigh's Pete Haffner set up a short drive but the Mountain Hawks (0-1, 0-1) missed a short field goal. Two plays later, TyGee Leach picked off Degenhardt's toss to the flat, leading to Dylan Van Dusen's 23-yard chip shot and a 3-0 lead at just over four minutes into the game.

Holy Cross took notes and scored touchdowns off of turnovers on its next two possessions. The Crusaders Jacob Dobbs recovered a fumble after a sack, setting up a three-play drive with Dean Nagle catching a four-yard wobbly, tipped pass right at the goal line.

John Smith intercepted Cross Wilkinson on Lehigh's next possession and Degenhardt threw his second TD, a 14-yarder to Ayir Assante.

Neither team generated much offense, the Crusaders picking up 209 total yards to 137 for Lehigh. Each team turned the ball over three times.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Updated : 2021-03-14 05:57 GMT+08:00

