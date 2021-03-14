Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Burnley rocks Everton's top-4 pursuit with 2-1 win in EPL

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 03:44
Burnley's Dwight McNeil celebrates after scoring his side's second goal duels for the ball with during the English Premier League soccer match between...
Burnley's Dwight McNeil, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal duels for the ball with during the English Premier League soccer match ...
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, right, celebrates with Everton's Tom Davies after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League s...
Burnley's Chris Wood celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Burnley at Go...

Burnley's Dwight McNeil celebrates after scoring his side's second goal duels for the ball with during the English Premier League soccer match between...

Burnley's Dwight McNeil, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal duels for the ball with during the English Premier League soccer match ...

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, right, celebrates with Everton's Tom Davies after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League s...

Burnley's Chris Wood celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Burnley at Go...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Burnley took a step closer to Premier League safety with a 2-1 victory over Everton that dented Carlo Ancelotti's bid for a top-four finish on Saturday.

Dwight McNeil curled a superb left-footed effort into the top corner in the 24th minute after Chris Wood's opener to clinch the win that took Burnley seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson hit a post as Burnley looked to make it three before Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back in the 32nd minute.

But Everton couldn't find an equalizer and remains sixth, five points behind fourth-place Chelsea but with a game in hand.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-14 05:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan
Japan’s defense minister makes rare statement about Taiwan