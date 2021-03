LONDON (AP) — England has beaten France 23-20 in Six Nations rugby at Twickenham.

England 23 (Anthony Watson, Maro Itoje tries; Owen Farrell 2 conversions, 3 penalties), France 20 (Antoine Dupont, Damian Penaud tries; Mathieu Jalibert 2 conversions, 2 penalties). HT: 13-17