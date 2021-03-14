Alexa
Benzema brace leads Madrid fightback in 2-1 win over Elche

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/14 01:27
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema kicks the ball next to Elche's Dani Calvo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche at the Alf...
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema kicks the ball next to Elche's Dani Calvo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche at the Alf...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema scored two late goals to secure a 2-1 comeback win over Elche which moved Real Madrid to second place in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Elche defender Dani Calvo headed the visitors in front in the 61st minute at Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium.

Benzema headed in a 73rd-minute equalizer and added an exquisite volley in injury time for the winner as Madrid bids to defend its league title.

Madrid is five points behind leader Atlético Madrid, which crosses Spain's capital to play Getafe later. Barcelona was left one point behind Madrid in third place before it hosts Huesca on Monday.

Benzema also scored a late goal to secure a 1-1 draw with Atlético in the last round.

Madrid will host Atalanta on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the Champions League after winning the away leg 1-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-14 02:57 GMT+08:00

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
