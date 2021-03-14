Alexa
German Summaries

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 01:08
Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Wolfsburg 5, Schalke 0

Wolfsburg: Shkodran Mustafi (31), Wout Weghorst (51), Ridle Baku (58), Josip Brekalo (64), Maximilian Philipp (79).

Halftime: 1-0.

Union Berlin 2, Cologne 1

Union Berlin: Max Kruse (48), Christopher Trimmel (67).

Cologne: Ondrej Duda (45).

Halftime: 0-1.

Mainz 1, Freiburg 0

Mainz: Robin Quaison (84).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bremen 1, Bayern 3

Bremen: Niclas Fullkrug (85).

Bayern: Leon Goretzka (22), Serge Gnabry (35), Robert Lewandowski (67).

Halftime: 0-2.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Darmstadt 4, Erzgebirge Aue 1

Darmstadt: Serdar Dursun (4, 27, 67), Mathias Honsak (90).

Erzgebirge Aue: Dimitrij Nazarov (79).

Halftime: 2-0.

Sandhausen 0, Fortuna Dusseldorf 0

Halftime: 0-0.

