German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Wolfsburg: Shkodran Mustafi (31), Wout Weghorst (51), Ridle Baku (58), Josip Brekalo (64), Maximilian Philipp (79).
Halftime: 1-0.
Union Berlin: Max Kruse (48), Christopher Trimmel (67).
Cologne: Ondrej Duda (45).
Halftime: 0-1.
Mainz: Robin Quaison (84).
Halftime: 0-0.
Bremen: Niclas Fullkrug (85).
Bayern: Leon Goretzka (22), Serge Gnabry (35), Robert Lewandowski (67).
Halftime: 0-2.
Darmstadt: Serdar Dursun (4, 27, 67), Mathias Honsak (90).
Erzgebirge Aue: Dimitrij Nazarov (79).
Halftime: 2-0.
Halftime: 0-0.