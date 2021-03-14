Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Vols' Fulkerson to miss rest of SEC tourney with concussion

By Associated Press
2021/03/14 00:39
Vols' Fulkerson to miss rest of SEC tourney with concussion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee forward John Fulkerson sustained a concussion and facial fracture during a quarterfinal win over Florida and will miss the rest of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The school announced the update Saturday before the Volunteers played No. 6 Alabama in the semifinals.

Fulkerson, a senior, was hurt with 17:10 left Friday and had to be helped to the locker room after taking two elbows to his head from Florida’s Omar Payne. Replays showed Payne caught Fulkerson with a left, forearm shiver to the face, then put his right elbow into Fulkerson’s head.

Officials ejected Payne after the review.

Fulkerson was taken to a hospital, and Tennessee shared a video of Fulkerson Friday night thanking fans, with bruising obvious below his right eye.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-14 02:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies