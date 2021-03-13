ECHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 33 23 8 0 2 48 123 82 Indy 31 21 8 2 0 44 100 81 Orlando 30 17 10 3 0 37 89 87 Greenville 33 14 10 7 2 37 92 101 South Carolina 32 12 12 6 2 32 86 104 Jacksonville 28 12 12 1 3 28 64 77 Wheeling 30 8 17 5 0 21 82 109

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 13 9 1 2 1 21 47 28 Wichita 32 20 7 4 1 45 99 79 Allen 28 18 9 1 0 37 98 77 Utah 32 13 11 3 5 34 93 108 Tulsa 31 14 14 2 1 31 68 80 Kansas City 30 13 13 3 1 30 75 84 Rapid City 35 15 18 2 0 32 97 116

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1

Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 2

Florida 4, South Carolina 0

Tulsa 4, Wichita 3

Rapid City 3, Kansas City 1

Allen 6, Utah 2

Saturday's Games

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 4:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled