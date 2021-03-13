ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|33
|23
|8
|0
|2
|48
|123
|82
|Indy
|31
|21
|8
|2
|0
|44
|100
|81
|Orlando
|30
|17
|10
|3
|0
|37
|89
|87
|Greenville
|33
|14
|10
|7
|2
|37
|92
|101
|South Carolina
|32
|12
|12
|6
|2
|32
|86
|104
|Jacksonville
|28
|12
|12
|1
|3
|28
|64
|77
|Wheeling
|30
|8
|17
|5
|0
|21
|82
|109
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|13
|9
|1
|2
|1
|21
|47
|28
|Wichita
|32
|20
|7
|4
|1
|45
|99
|79
|Allen
|28
|18
|9
|1
|0
|37
|98
|77
|Utah
|32
|13
|11
|3
|5
|34
|93
|108
|Tulsa
|31
|14
|14
|2
|1
|31
|68
|80
|Kansas City
|30
|13
|13
|3
|1
|30
|75
|84
|Rapid City
|35
|15
|18
|2
|0
|32
|97
|116
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1
Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 2
Florida 4, South Carolina 0
Tulsa 4, Wichita 3
Rapid City 3, Kansas City 1
Allen 6, Utah 2
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 4:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled