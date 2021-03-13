All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|N.Y. Islanders
|27
|17
|6
|4
|38
|80
|60
|12-0-2
|5-6-2
|9-0-1
|Washington
|26
|16
|6
|4
|36
|89
|83
|8-3-2
|8-3-2
|8-1-1
|Pittsburgh
|26
|16
|9
|1
|33
|86
|79
|11-2-0
|5-7-1
|7-3-0
|Boston
|24
|14
|6
|4
|32
|70
|56
|7-2-1
|7-4-3
|4-4-2
|Philadelphia
|24
|13
|8
|3
|29
|79
|78
|7-4-2
|6-4-1
|5-5-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|10
|12
|3
|23
|68
|71
|5-6-2
|5-6-1
|5-5-0
|New Jersey
|23
|8
|12
|3
|19
|58
|76
|2-9-1
|6-3-2
|2-7-1
|Buffalo
|25
|6
|15
|4
|16
|58
|85
|2-8-2
|4-7-2
|1-7-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Carolina
|26
|19
|6
|1
|39
|93
|67
|10-1-1
|9-5-0
|7-3-0
|Tampa Bay
|25
|18
|5
|2
|38
|91
|57
|9-1-0
|9-4-2
|8-1-1
|Florida
|26
|17
|5
|4
|38
|89
|76
|7-3-3
|10-2-1
|6-2-2
|Chicago
|28
|14
|9
|5
|33
|87
|88
|7-4-2
|7-5-3
|5-4-1
|Columbus
|28
|10
|12
|6
|26
|75
|94
|6-5-4
|4-7-2
|2-6-2
|Nashville
|27
|11
|15
|1
|23
|64
|90
|7-7-0
|4-8-1
|4-5-1
|Dallas
|22
|8
|9
|5
|21
|64
|59
|6-4-4
|2-5-1
|3-6-1
|Detroit
|28
|8
|16
|4
|20
|63
|95
|5-6-3
|3-10-1
|4-5-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Vegas
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|78
|55
|10-2-1
|7-4-0
|7-3-0
|Minnesota
|25
|16
|8
|1
|33
|79
|63
|8-3-0
|8-5-1
|7-2-1
|St. Louis
|27
|14
|8
|5
|33
|87
|87
|4-6-3
|10-2-2
|4-3-3
|Colorado
|25
|15
|8
|2
|32
|74
|59
|8-4-1
|7-4-1
|6-3-1
|Los Angeles
|26
|11
|9
|6
|28
|78
|74
|4-3-4
|7-6-2
|4-3-3
|Arizona
|27
|12
|11
|4
|28
|69
|81
|7-7-3
|5-4-1
|5-4-1
|San Jose
|24
|10
|11
|3
|23
|72
|88
|3-5-1
|7-6-2
|4-4-2
|Anaheim
|28
|8
|14
|6
|22
|62
|92
|4-9-3
|4-5-3
|2-5-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Toronto
|28
|19
|7
|2
|40
|97
|70
|10-4-1
|9-3-1
|6-4-0
|Edmonton
|29
|18
|11
|0
|36
|99
|85
|10-8-0
|8-3-0
|7-3-0
|Winnipeg
|26
|16
|8
|2
|34
|86
|76
|9-4-1
|7-4-1
|7-2-1
|Montreal
|26
|12
|7
|7
|31
|85
|71
|5-5-1
|7-2-6
|3-2-5
|Calgary
|27
|12
|12
|3
|27
|73
|81
|6-4-1
|6-8-2
|4-4-2
|Vancouver
|30
|12
|16
|2
|26
|84
|99
|8-7-2
|4-9-0
|4-5-1
|Ottawa
|30
|9
|20
|1
|19
|79
|121
|5-6-1
|4-14-0
|4-6-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Minnesota 4, Arizona 0
Vegas 5, St. Louis 4, OT
Edmonton 6, Ottawa 2
Colorado 2, Los Angeles 0
San Jose 6, Anaheim 0
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.