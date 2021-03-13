Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
N.Y. Islanders 27 17 6 4 38 80 60 12-0-2 5-6-2 9-0-1
Washington 26 16 6 4 36 89 83 8-3-2 8-3-2 8-1-1
Pittsburgh 26 16 9 1 33 86 79 11-2-0 5-7-1 7-3-0
Boston 24 14 6 4 32 70 56 7-2-1 7-4-3 4-4-2
Philadelphia 24 13 8 3 29 79 78 7-4-2 6-4-1 5-5-0
N.Y. Rangers 25 10 12 3 23 68 71 5-6-2 5-6-1 5-5-0
New Jersey 23 8 12 3 19 58 76 2-9-1 6-3-2 2-7-1
Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 58 85 2-8-2 4-7-2 1-7-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Carolina 26 19 6 1 39 93 67 10-1-1 9-5-0 7-3-0
Tampa Bay 25 18 5 2 38 91 57 9-1-0 9-4-2 8-1-1
Florida 26 17 5 4 38 89 76 7-3-3 10-2-1 6-2-2
Chicago 28 14 9 5 33 87 88 7-4-2 7-5-3 5-4-1
Columbus 28 10 12 6 26 75 94 6-5-4 4-7-2 2-6-2
Nashville 27 11 15 1 23 64 90 7-7-0 4-8-1 4-5-1
Dallas 22 8 9 5 21 64 59 6-4-4 2-5-1 3-6-1
Detroit 28 8 16 4 20 63 95 5-6-3 3-10-1 4-5-1
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Vegas 24 17 6 1 35 78 55 10-2-1 7-4-0 7-3-0
Minnesota 25 16 8 1 33 79 63 8-3-0 8-5-1 7-2-1
St. Louis 27 14 8 5 33 87 87 4-6-3 10-2-2 4-3-3
Colorado 25 15 8 2 32 74 59 8-4-1 7-4-1 6-3-1
Los Angeles 26 11 9 6 28 78 74 4-3-4 7-6-2 4-3-3
Arizona 27 12 11 4 28 69 81 7-7-3 5-4-1 5-4-1
San Jose 24 10 11 3 23 72 88 3-5-1 7-6-2 4-4-2
Anaheim 28 8 14 6 22 62 92 4-9-3 4-5-3 2-5-3
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 28 19 7 2 40 97 70 10-4-1 9-3-1 6-4-0
Edmonton 29 18 11 0 36 99 85 10-8-0 8-3-0 7-3-0
Winnipeg 26 16 8 2 34 86 76 9-4-1 7-4-1 7-2-1
Montreal 26 12 7 7 31 85 71 5-5-1 7-2-6 3-2-5
Calgary 27 12 12 3 27 73 81 6-4-1 6-8-2 4-4-2
Vancouver 30 12 16 2 26 84 99 8-7-2 4-9-0 4-5-1
Ottawa 30 9 20 1 19 79 121 5-6-1 4-14-0 4-6-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, Arizona 0

Vegas 5, St. Louis 4, OT

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 2

Colorado 2, Los Angeles 0

San Jose 6, Anaheim 0

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-14 01:26 GMT+08:00

