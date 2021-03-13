Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 23:09
Through Saturday, March 13, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 29 17 34 51 10 14 6 0 4 112 15.2
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 29 15 29 44 20 10 8 1 5 82 18.3
Patrick Kane Chicago 28 11 29 40 9 12 2 0 1 97 11.3
Mitchell Marner Toronto 28 11 26 37 11 12 0 0 2 75 14.7
Auston Matthews Toronto 25 21 14 35 5 6 8 0 7 108 19.4
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 26 11 23 34 2 6 2 0 2 52 21.2
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 26 10 22 32 2 12 3 0 1 47 21.3
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 26 7 24 31 4 4 3 0 2 57 12.3
Brad Marchand Boston 24 12 19 31 13 16 2 1 1 56 21.4
Mark Stone Vegas 23 7 22 29 14 15 1 0 4 37 18.9
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 26 10 19 29 0 4 3 0 0 48 20.8
David Perron St. Louis 27 11 18 29 0 16 4 0 2 72 15.3
Brock Boeser Vancouver 30 14 15 29 -1 10 5 1 1 71 19.7
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 24 15 14 29 8 2 5 0 3 80 18.8
Aleksander Barkov Florida 26 9 19 28 7 4 3 0 1 90 10.0
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 26 13 15 28 10 7 3 0 3 81 16.0
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 27 9 18 27 10 16 2 0 1 66 13.6
Filip Forsberg Nashville 27 10 17 27 -4 12 3 0 3 103 9.7
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 24 11 16 27 7 10 7 0 0 55 20.0
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 25 13 14 27 7 6 5 0 3 83 15.7

Updated : 2021-03-14 01:26 GMT+08:00

