Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 23:06
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 20 14 3 2 1 31 54 40
Knoxville 22 13 8 1 0 27 68 50
Pensacola 23 11 9 2 1 25 66 62
Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70
Birmingham 21 6 11 4 0 16 48 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Knoxville 5, Huntsville 1

Macon 4, Birmingham 3

Saturday's Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-03-14 01:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Taiwan to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations despite suspension in Europe
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies