AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 23:09
All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 12 9 2 1 0 19 39 23
Hartford 8 3 5 0 0 6 23 27
Bridgeport 8 2 6 0 0 4 15 27
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 9 7 2 0 0 14 34 25
Toronto 12 7 5 0 0 14 40 36
Manitoba 15 6 7 2 0 14 42 44
Laval 11 6 4 1 0 13 32 27
Belleville 9 2 7 0 0 4 16 32
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 11 8 2 0 1 17 47 29
Texas 11 8 3 0 0 16 43 33
Grand Rapids 9 6 3 0 0 12 31 24
Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25
Iowa 10 3 5 2 0 8 28 41
Rockford 12 3 8 1 0 7 32 51
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 26
Lehigh Valley 10 6 2 2 0 14 31 30
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32
WB/Scranton 10 5 2 2 1 13 34 31
Syracuse 9 3 5 1 0 7 27 30
Binghamton 10 2 5 2 1 7 25 39
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 11 10 1 0 0 20 39 19
San Diego 16 9 7 0 0 18 46 49
Bakersfield 12 7 5 0 0 14 39 25
San Jose 11 5 4 2 0 12 33 34
Tucson 11 5 6 0 0 10 30 37
Colorado 11 3 6 2 0 8 24 34
Ontario 14 2 10 2 0 6 35 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Providence 5, Hartford 2

Toronto 4, Laval 3

Texas 4, Colorado 2

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 1

Ontario 5, Tucson 3

Cleveland at Rochester, ppd

Syracuse at Utica, ppd

Tucson at Stockton, ppd

Saturday's Games

Stockton at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, ppd

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

