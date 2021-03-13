All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 12 9 2 1 0 19 39 23 Hartford 8 3 5 0 0 6 23 27 Bridgeport 8 2 6 0 0 4 15 27

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 9 7 2 0 0 14 34 25 Toronto 12 7 5 0 0 14 40 36 Manitoba 15 6 7 2 0 14 42 44 Laval 11 6 4 1 0 13 32 27 Belleville 9 2 7 0 0 4 16 32

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 11 8 2 0 1 17 47 29 Texas 11 8 3 0 0 16 43 33 Grand Rapids 9 6 3 0 0 12 31 24 Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25 Iowa 10 3 5 2 0 8 28 41 Rockford 12 3 8 1 0 7 32 51

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 26 Lehigh Valley 10 6 2 2 0 14 31 30 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32 WB/Scranton 10 5 2 2 1 13 34 31 Syracuse 9 3 5 1 0 7 27 30 Binghamton 10 2 5 2 1 7 25 39

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 11 10 1 0 0 20 39 19 San Diego 16 9 7 0 0 18 46 49 Bakersfield 12 7 5 0 0 14 39 25 San Jose 11 5 4 2 0 12 33 34 Tucson 11 5 6 0 0 10 30 37 Colorado 11 3 6 2 0 8 24 34 Ontario 14 2 10 2 0 6 35 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Providence 5, Hartford 2

Toronto 4, Laval 3

Texas 4, Colorado 2

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 1

Ontario 5, Tucson 3

Cleveland at Rochester, ppd

Syracuse at Utica, ppd

Tucson at Stockton, ppd

Saturday's Games

Stockton at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, ppd

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.