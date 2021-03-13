Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Plane crashes in Kazakhstan, fate of 6 crew unclear

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 20:45
Plane crashes in Kazakhstan, fate of 6 crew unclear

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane operated by Kazakhstan's border guard agency crashed Saturday, and the fate of its crew of six wasn't immediately clear, officials said.

Kazakh health officials said that at least two crewmembers survived the crash, according to the Russian state RIA-Novosti news agency.

The Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop narrowly missed the runway while coming to land at the airport of the country's largest city, Almaty, according to airport officials cited by the Interfax news agency. The plane had arrived from Kazakhstan's capital, Nursultan, and had no passengers other than the crew.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

Updated : 2021-03-13 22:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan
US, Chinese warships patrol same area near Taiwan