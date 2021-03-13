Alexa
Taiwan’s anti-nuclear activists to protest against KMT referendum plan

Taiwan should learn the lessons of Fukushima: Environmentalists

  133
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/13 20:51
Anti-nuclear activists say they will march on June 5 (CNA, Stop Nukes Now photo) 

Anti-nuclear activists say they will march on June 5 (CNA, Stop Nukes Now photo) 


TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) moves to trigger a referendum to revive the fourth nuclear power plant project, anti-nuclear activists announced Saturday (March 13) they would take to the streets in a protest on June 5.

The plant, on Taiwan’s north coast in New Taipei City, was built but never started operations after decades of protests. When the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regained power in 2016, it announced that Taiwan would become a nuclear-free homeland in 2025, in effect also abandoning the country’s three functioning nuclear plants.

Environmentalists staged an event at Taipei City’s Liberty Square Saturday to mark both the 10th anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster and to caution against putting Taiwan back on a nuclear course.

Speakers at the event, which included a concert and a flea market, asked the public to “say goodbye to nuclear energy” in other to prevent Taiwan from suffering a similar disaster as Japan, CNA reported.

They also accused the KMT of playing a cynical game, on the one hand backing a referendum to oppose the building of an LNG terminal near algal reefs in Taoyuan, while on the other hand wanting to bring the fourth nuclear plant back to life.

The government has said that the KMT’s wish to start the project up again was totally unrealistic and practically impossible.
nuclear energy
Fourth Nuclear Power Plant
referendum
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster

Updated : 2021-03-13 22:24 GMT+08:00

