Super Rugby: Reds overcome 17-point deficit to beat ACT

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 19:27
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Queensland Reds overcame an early 17-point deficit to beat the ACT Brumbies 40-38 in a Super Rugby Australia match on Saturday, the Reds' first win in Canberra since 2014.

With less than two minutes remaining, Wallabies center Jordan Petaia scored a try from a Hunter Paisami grubber kick and flyhalf James O’Connor kicked the conversion for the two-point win.

The Brumbies had won 18 of their previous 19 matches in Canberra and looked like they were heading for another easy victory with the big early lead.

But front rower Taniela Tupou helped the Reds pull back the deficit. Tupou helped force a succession of second-half scrum penalties, then scored a try in the Reds' big comeback.

Updated : 2021-03-13 20:53 GMT+08:00

