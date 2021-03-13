Alexa
Jordan's health minister steps down after hospital deaths

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 19:29
SALT, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s Health Minister stepped down Saturday after at least six patients died at a hospital near the capital Amman due to a shortage of oxygen supplies, Jordanian state media reported.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh ordered an investigation into the incident at the government hospital in the town of Salt, 20 kilometers (13 miles) north of Amman, and asked Health Minister Nathir Obeidat to resign, according to the reports. The Al-Rai newspaper, a government mouthpiece, confirmed that Obeidat had resigned.

Jordan, home to 10 million people, is grappling with surging coronavirus infections and deaths and struggling to secure vaccines.

