Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Pro-independence Taiwanese scholar passes away aged 84

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President Lai Ching-te express deep bereavement at Chiu Chwei-liang's passing

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/13 18:41
Chiu Chwei-liang, 84, died after a year-long battle with lung cancer. 

Chiu Chwei-liang, 84, died after a year-long battle with lung cancer.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The national policy adviser to former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and an internationally-acclaimed political scientist passed away in Australia on Saturday (March 13).

Chiu Chwei-liang (邱垂亮), 84, died after a year-long battle with lung cancer. Even so, he continued writing opinion pieces criticizing authoritarianism in China under Xi Jinping (習近平) and the China-friendly opposition of the Kuomintang (KMT). His recent works attacked media personality Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), who is seeking the KMT nomination to run in the 2024 presidential election.

Born in a rural area in Miaoli County, Chiu obtained a bachelor's degree in art at National Taiwan University and a doctoral degree from University of California. He has been teaching political science at the University of Queensland since 1971. He also went to Stanford University's Hoover Institution as a visiting fellow and University of California as a visiting professor.

As a long-time advocate of Taiwan democracy movements and a constant supporter of international recognition for Taiwan, Chiu is a prominent figure among proponents of Taiwan independence. He served as a national policy adviser to former President Chen Shui-bian and returned to Taiwan from time to time.

Aside from teaching in Australia, Chiu also wrote political commentaries. He had a column at Taiwan People News and didn't stop writing despite being treated for cancer.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) both expressed their deep bereavement upon hearing the news of Chiu's passing on Saturday.
Chiu Chwei-liang
Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁)
(邱垂亮)
Xi Jinping (習近平)
Stanford University's Hoover Institution
Taiwan People News
Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文)
Lai Ching-te (賴清德)

Updated : 2021-03-13 19:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations