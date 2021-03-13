Pro-independence Taiwanese scholar passes away aged 84

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The national policy adviser to former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and an internationally-acclaimed political scientist passed away in Australia on Saturday (March 13).

Chiu Chwei-liang (邱垂亮), 84, died after a year-long battle with lung cancer. Even so, he continued writing opinion pieces criticizing authoritarianism in China under Xi Jinping (習近平) and the China-friendly opposition of the Kuomintang (KMT). His recent works attacked media personality Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), who is seeking the KMT nomination to run in the 2024 presidential election.

Born in a rural area in Miaoli County, Chiu obtained a bachelor's degree in art at National Taiwan University and a doctoral degree from University of California. He has been teaching political science at the University of Queensland since 1971. He also went to Stanford University's Hoover Institution as a visiting fellow and University of California as a visiting professor.

As a long-time advocate of Taiwan democracy movements and a constant supporter of international recognition for Taiwan, Chiu is a prominent figure among proponents of Taiwan independence. He served as a national policy adviser to former President Chen Shui-bian and returned to Taiwan from time to time.

Aside from teaching in Australia, Chiu also wrote political commentaries. He had a column at Taiwan People News and didn't stop writing despite being treated for cancer.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) both expressed their deep bereavement upon hearing the news of Chiu's passing on Saturday.