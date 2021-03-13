TSMC top patent applicant in Taiwan for 5th straight year

TSMC still leads the way for patents in Taiwan TSMC still leads the way for patents in Taiwan (CNA photo)

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) took the title as Taiwan's largest patent applicant for a fifth consecutive year in 2020, according to the Intellectual Property Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Data compiled by the office showed that TSMC filed 1,096 patent applications during the year, and all of them were invention patents.

Smartphone chip designer Qualcomm Inc. ranked as the top foreign patent applicant in Taiwan with 720 applications, and they were also all for invention patents, the office said.

Under Taiwan's patent law, patents are categorized into three groups -- invention patents, utility model patents (covering how items are used and work) and design patents -- with invention patents the most important in terms of the creation of new technical ideas.

The office said it was the second time TSMC had filed more than 1,000 patent applications in a year, after filing 1,333 applications in 2019.

TSMC, which has a more than 50 percent share in the global pure wafer foundry business, has been keen to develop high-tech processes to cement its technology lead over its peers.

The advanced 5 nanometer process is TSMC's most advanced process in commercial production, and its 3nm process should begin trial production later this year before mass production is launched in 2021.

Among domestic companies, PC brand Acer Inc. came in second in 2020 with 523 patent applications, consisting of 334 invention patents, 85 utility model patents and 104 design patents.

It was followed by flat panel maker AU Optronics Corp. (466 applications), communication network IC designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp. (420), and the government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (352), the office said.

Among foreign applicants, American semiconductor equipment supplier Applied Materials Inc. took the second spot with 652 patent applications, comprising 615 invention patents, six utility model patents and 31 design patents.

It was followed by electrical product maker Nitto Denko Corp. of Japan (461 applications), Japanese semiconductor supplier Tokyo Electron Ltd. (460) and Tokyo-headquartered memory chip producer Kioxia Corp. (338), the office said.

Amid the growing importance of financial technology (fintech), eight banks operating in Taiwan, including Land Bank of Taiwan (No. 19), Bank of Taiwan (No. 21) and Taiwan Cooperative Bank (No. 37), finished among the top 100 local patent applicants in Taiwan in 2020, the office said. (By Liang Pei-chi and Frances Huang)