Keelung mayor touring half of Taiwan on scooter

Lin Yu-chang joins group of 80 motorcyclists to travel from Keelung to Pingtung in 24 hours

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/13 17:11
Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang embarks on 700-kilometer north-to-south scooter trip. (Lin Yu-chang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) is on his way to the southernmost part of the country after taking on the challenge to travel around half of Taiwan on a scooter in 24 hours.

As part of a campaign to promote the Italian scooter brand Vespa, Lin on Friday (March 12) joined a group of 80 motorcyclists to embark on a 700-kilometer north-to-south scooter trip. Before the journey, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) offered her best wishes and autographed Lin's scooter for good luck.

The trip, which began at 9 p.m. Friday from the Keelung Cultural Center, is expected to take the participants through Fulong Beach, Hehuanshan, Taroko Gorge, Sun Moon Lake, Alishan, and all the way to the Kenting Night Market in Pingtung County. Lin said he is hoping to bring rain, which Keelung is abundant in, to central and southern Taiwan to relieve the ongoing drought.

After making a brief stop in Yilan, the team reached the Lishan Guesthouse in Taichung at 3 a.m. Saturday to take a short break and enjoy some late-night snacks. Two hours later, they arrived at Wuling, a mountain pass located at an altitude of 3,275 meters near the peak of Hehuanshan, to celebrate the birthdays of Lin and other members of the tour who were also born in March.

Eating Keelung's famous "pao pao ice" (泡泡冰) in below-zero temperatures, Lin said this was definitely one of his most memorable birthdays. He also watched the sunrise with members of the team before continuing their trip.

As of press time, the team has passed through Alishan in Chiayi County and is expected to reach Pingtung around 7 p.m.

The team takes off from Keelung Cultural Center at 9 p.m. Friday. (Lin Yu-chang photo)

Lin passes by Cingjing Farm in Nantou County. (Lin Yu-chang photo)

Lin arrives at Wuling, a mountain pass at an altitude of 3,275 meters. (Lin Yu-chang photo)

Lin and 80 motorcyclists pictured at Sun Moon Lake March 13. (Lin Yu-chang photo)
Updated : 2021-03-13 17:52 GMT+08:00

