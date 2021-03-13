Alexa
Taipei comedy club to host world's only 2021 live performance of acclaimed show

'White Rabbit, Red Rabbit' can only be performed by each actor once

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/13 18:26
(Facebook, Two Three Comedy Club photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Two Three Comedy Club in Taipei on Saturday (March 13) will host three performances of the acclaimed one-man show “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” written by Iranian playwright Nassim Soliemanpour.

The show is unique in that none of the performers may read or research the play before reading it aloud on stage. After having starred in the show once, a performer may never take part again.

Since 2010, “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” has been performed widely around the world, including by actors Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Brian Dennehy, Bobby Canavale, and Darren Criss.

Saturday’s performance in Taipei is meant to mark one year of closure for theaters around the world while solemnly celebrating Taiwan’s relative success in mitigating the pandemic. A stream of the show will be broadcast through YouTube, produced by Tobie Openshaw.

“White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” in Taipei will be directed by longtime theater impresario Stewart Glen. It will be performed by comedians Ben McClymont, Esther Chen, and Michelle Kao at 8, 9, and 10 p.m., respectively.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the price of admission is NT$500 (US$18), which includes one free drink. Seating is limited to 100 people, so attendees are advised to arrive early.

In addition, the Two Three Comedy Club will soon be hosting Taipei sketch comedy group Stage Fright. The troupe, which has performed the “30/60,” “24 Hour Musical: Little Shop of Horrors,” “Drunk Shakespeare,” and “The Evil Dead Live,” will be hosting interactive musical “The Spelling Bee” at 9:30 p.m. on March 20.

The price of admission for the “The Spelling Bee” will also be NT$500 and include one free drink.
