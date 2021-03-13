Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Queta, Utah State beat Colorado St. 62-50 in MWC semifinal

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 15:51
Queta, Utah State beat Colorado St. 62-50 in MWC semifinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Neemias Queta scored 18 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and blocked nine shots as Utah State turned back Colorado State 62-50 in the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament Friday night.

Second-seeded Utah State meets top-seeded and No. 19 ranked San Diego State in the conference championship Saturday. The Aztecs (22-4) defeated Nevada to advance to their fourth straight conference championship, and seventh in eight years.

Justin Bean added 13 points with 11 rebounds for the Aggies (20-7), sinking three free throws and grabbing two rebounds in the last 46 seconds. Queta may have just missed a triple double but his nine blocks is a single-game career high.

No. 3 seed Colorado State (18-6) was led by Isaiah Stevens' 15 points and David Roddy chipping in 12 with 10 rebounds. The Rams were held to 25% shooting and were outrebounded 50-43.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-13 17:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations