UC Irvine defeats UC Riverside, gains Big West title game

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 15:26
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dawson Baker and Collin Welp each scored 17 points, DJ Davis scored 14 and UC Irvine fended off UC Riverside 78-61 in the semifinals of the Big West Conference Tournament on Friday night.

The second-seeded Anteaters (18-8) will take on top-seeded UC Santa Barbara in Saturday's championship game.

Welp was just 3-of-14 from the field but added 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. UC Irvine was 26 of 30 at the line — 16 of 19 after halftime. Nearly half of Irvine's second-half points came from the line.

A Davis jumper put the Anteaters up 62-46 with 8:41 remaining — matching their largest lead of the game at 16 points.

Riverside (14-8), holding its highest-ever seed into the tourney at three, rallied with an 12-5 run over the next five minutes and cut the lead down to nine. But Baker and Isaiah Lee scored back-to-back, pushing Irvine's advantage back to 14 and the Anteaters closed it out with free throws.

Arinze Chidom scored16 points with four 3-pointers for Riverside and Jock Perry also scored 16.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-13 17:52 GMT+08:00

