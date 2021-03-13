Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/13 14:39
Tillman leads New Mexico State back to WAC final, 78-62

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Donnie Tillman scored a season-high 23 points and New Mexico State defeated No. 2 seed Utah Valley 78-62 in Friday's semifinal round of the Western Athletic Conference.

Tillman scored five points before the game was two minutes old and No. 3 seed New Mexico State (12-7) led comfortably the entire way. The Aggies will take on top-seeded Grand Canyon in the title game Saturday.

New Mexico State has beaten the Antelopes for the WAC's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and 2019. Last year's game was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trey Woodbury scored 34 points, sinking 15 of 16 at the free throw line, for Utah Valley (11-11). Jamison Overton added 11 points, Fardaws Aimaq pulled down 13 rebounds.

Updated : 2021-03-13 16:22 GMT+08:00

