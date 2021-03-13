Dubnyk makes 34 saves in Sharks' 6-0 win over Ducks

San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc (62) shoots as Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday... San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc (62) shoots as Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) blocks a shot next to San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game... Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) blocks a shot next to San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

San Jose Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel (29) and Anaheim Ducks forward Nicolas Deslauriers (20) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Fri... San Jose Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel (29) and Anaheim Ducks forward Nicolas Deslauriers (20) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Devan Dubnyk made 34 saves for his 33rd career shutout, Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist in his return to San Jose’s lineup and the Sharks dominated the Anaheim Ducks 6-0 on Friday night.

The Sharks, who had 10 players with a goal or an assist, won by six or more goals for the first time since an 8-2 win over Philadelphia in October 2018.

Kevin Labanc had a goal and two assists, while Timo Meier and Evander Kane also had a goal and an assist. Erik Karlsson and Fredrik Handemark also had goals.

Hertl missed six games after being placed on NHL’s COVID-19 list on Feb. 24. The Czech center said he experienced headaches and a fever for a couple days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Dubnyk, acquired from Minnesota during the offseason, was hardly challenged against the Ducks, who were shut out for the first time this season despite averaging a league-low 2.18 goals per game. Dubnyk's last shutout was on Dec. 23, 2019, against Calgary.

John Gibson allowed five goals on 24 shots before being lifted midway into the third period. Gibson has a 5.24 goals-against average in his last three games.

The teams conclude a back-to-back set on Saturday.

Hertl opened the scoring eight minutes in with a power-play goal. Hertl's shot hit the short side of the post and then deflected off Gibson's back and into the net for his seventh of the season.

Kane extended San Jose's lead to 2-0 just 37 seconds into the second period when he got a centering pass from Brent Burns and tipped it into the net for his 10th goal of the season. It's the second time this season Kane has scored in consecutive games.

The Sharks chased Gibson with three goals in a 3:18 span of the third period. Karlsson had a power-play goal in traffic from the point at 5:58, Meier went top shelf from the left faceoff circle eight minutes into the period and Labanc put a wrist shot into an open net after Gibson was caught out of position.

Handemark went short side on Ryan Miller with five minutes remaining to complete the scoring.

FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS

San Jose's Kurtis Gabriel and Anaheim's Nicolas Deslauriers dropped the gloves midway through the first period. The fracas happened after Deslauriers took exception to Gabriel's hard check of Jacob Larsson into the boards near the corner.

Both players received five-minute fighting penalties. It was Gabriel's third fight in five games since being called up from the minors.

