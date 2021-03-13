Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 14:14
A protester covers her face with a scarf as she blocks a main highway during a protest in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, M...
Demonstrators attack a barricade protecting Mexico City's National Palace during a march to commemorate International Women's Day and to protest again...
Riot police officers hold down a protester as they disperse protesters in Tharkata Township on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March 6, 20...
National Guard soldiers open a gate of the razor wire-topped perimeter fence around the Capitol to allow a colleague in at sunrise in Washington, Mond...
An abandoned restaurant stands surrounded by weeds in the exclusion zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27,...
Dr. Gabriele Zanolini adjusts the ventilator of a patient at the emergency COVID-19 ward of the Mellino Mellini hospital in Chiari, northern Italy, Mo...
A Palestinian worker who works in Israel receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Tarkumiya crossing between the West Bank and Israel, Monday, March...
Mailin Gobbo reacts as she leaves the courtroom after hearing a judge acquit former Catholic Priest Carlos Eduardo Jose, who she says sexually abused ...
Mapuche and Aymara Indigenous women hold up musical instruments as they shout slogans against police during a protest marking International Women's Da...
People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus buy food at outdoor stalls in Metro Manila, Philippines, Friday, March 12, 2021. Ma...
Clouds cover the sky over the Ernst-Taehlmann-Park housing estate after a thunderstorm in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus ...

MARCH 6 - 12, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Updated : 2021-03-13 16:21 GMT+08:00

