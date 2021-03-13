Alexa
Henry, Prairie View beat Grambling St., reach SWAC finals

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 13:40
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Lenell Henry scored 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Prairie View to a 75-63 win over Grambling State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday night.

Top-seeded Prairie View will take on third-seeded Texas Southern in the championship game Saturday.

Grambling came as close as two points in a Sarion McGee layup early in the second half. Two buckets each by Faite Williams and Henry pushed the Panthers lead into double digits most of the rest of the game.

Grambling closed to six points with 1:28 remaining but Henry dunked and Prairie View finished with eight straight from the free throw line.

Williams also scored 18 points with seven rebounds for Prairie View (16-4). D’Rell Roberts added 14 points and DeWayne Cox scored 11 with eight rebounds.

Cameron Christon had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (12-12). Tra’Michael Moton added 10 points and five assists. Prince Moss had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

