Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Japan finds excess fungicides on Taiwanese bananas

Agriculture and Food Agency says incident will not affect overall fruit exports to Japan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/13 14:23
Japan found a fungicide on Taiwanese bananas 

Japan found a fungicide on Taiwanese bananas  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Just as Taiwan is intensifying its exports of pineapples to Japan following a ban by China, the Japanese ordered the removal of 750 boxes of Taiwanese bananas due to excessive levels of fungicides, reports said Saturday (March 13).

However, the Council of Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Agency (AFA) described the case as an isolated incident unlikely to affect overall fruit exports to Japan, CNA reported.

A Japanese company called Wismettac Foods, Inc. announced on March 10 it was recalling Taiwan bananas due to the presence of 0.12 parts per million of the fungicide Pyraclostrobin, or six times the maximum level allowed, according to a report by Taiwan’s Apple Daily.

AFA said a discovery of that type of fungicide was extremely rare. Wismettac had told consumers to return Taiwan bananas bought between March 1 and March 3. The Japanese had not sent the fruit back to Taiwan but destroyed them locally, according to AFA.

China’s sudden March 1 ban on Taiwan pineapples due to the presence of “harmful creatures” touched off an international campaign to buy more “freedom pineapples,” with exports to Japan and Australia increasing significantly, according to reports.
bananas
fruit exports
Taiwan-Japan ties
pesticides
Agriculture and Food Agency
AFA
fungicide

RELATED ARTICLES

Southern Taiwan city launches 2nd year of rice exports to Japan
Southern Taiwan city launches 2nd year of rice exports to Japan
2021/03/09 17:13
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
Japanese with 'Taiwan pineapple fever' empty store shelves
2021/03/08 12:57
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
2021/03/04 17:58
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
2021/03/02 15:49
Taiwan finds norovirus, hepatitis A in oysters imported from Vietnam
Taiwan finds norovirus, hepatitis A in oysters imported from Vietnam
2021/02/02 15:26

Updated : 2021-03-13 14:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations