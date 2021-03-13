Oklahoma State women rally to beat Oklahoma 89-80

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ja’Mee Asberry scored 26 of her 28 points after halftime and Oklahoma State rallied from 15 down for an 89-80 overtime win over Bedlam rival Oklahoma in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday night.

Asberry made a pair of key 3-pointers late in the second half that helped close the deficit for the third-seeded Cowgirls (18-7). Oklahoma State advanced to a semifinal matchup with No. 2 seed and 17th-ranked West Virginia on Saturday.

The sixth-seeded Sooners (12-12) led 66-56 on Madi Williams’ layup with 5:28 left in the fourth quarter. The Cowgirls went on an 8-0 run and Asberry later made 3s on back-to-back possessions to cut the deficit to 71-70 with 2:08 left.

Natasha Mack made the second of two free throws to tie the game at 71 with 1:28 left and both teams missed on opportunities in the final minute. The Cowgirls pulled away with a 9-0 run in overtime and finished the game making 12 of their last 18 shots.

Mack had 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting and grabbed 16 rebounds. Lauren Fields added 12 points, Kassidy De Lapp scored 11 and Taylen Collins had 10.

Oklahoma had 8-0 and 9-0 runs in the second quarter to lead by as many as 15 points and go into halftime with a 36-23 lead.

Taylor Robertson had 24 points and Williams scored 22 for the Sooners, who are on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament selection on Monday. Gabby Gregory added 14 points and Skylar Vann scored 11.

