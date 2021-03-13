Alexa
McDavid has goal and 2 assists, Oilers sweep Senators

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 12:57
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat Ottawa 6-2 on Friday night to sweep the three-game series and improve to 7-0 against the Senators this season.

McDavid needed just 10 seconds after the opening faceoff to score his 17th of the season, beating Joey Daccord on the game’s first shot. McDavid pushed his NHL-leading points total to 51 in 29 games.

Leon Draisaitl and Tyler had a goal and an assist, Tyson Barrie, Darnell Nurse and Gaetan Haas also scored and Mike Smith made 23 saves.

Edmonton improved to 18-11-0 to take sole possession of second in the North Division, four points behind the idle Toronto Maple Leafs.

Thomas Chabot and Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa.

Edmonton opened the series with a 3-2 victory Monday night and won 7-1 on Wednesday night. The Oilers have won four straight overall following three losses to Toronto. Edmonton is 8-3-0 in its last 11.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Toronto on Sunday night.

Oilers: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

Updated : 2021-03-13 14:51 GMT+08:00

