Driver rams 2 cars and 13 scooters at Taipei police station

45-year-old man claims he was 'unwell,' but not drunk

  191
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/13 13:48
A driver rammed two SUVs and 13 scooters at a police station in Taipei Saturday (CNA, police photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man rammed through the gate of a police station and hit two SUVs and 13 scooters with his Audi early Saturday (March 13) morning, Taipei police said.

Around 6 a.m., a man drove his car through the gate of the First Precinct in the capital’s district of Wenshan, CNA reported. He drove on to the parking lot at the rear of the station where he rammed two Mitsubishi SUVs and hit a row of 13 parked scooters, all of them police vehicles.

Only the driver, a 45-year-old man named Hung (洪), was slightly injured in the incident. An alcohol test proved negative and a search of his vehicle did not turn up any illegal drugs, but the driver told police he had been feeling “unwell.”

Hung could face charges of destroying public property. Later questioning brought to light that he had been involved in a dispute at a government office in January. When his application for low-income subsidies was turned down, he reportedly threatened staff with an iron bar, which led to a police intervention. Officers were investigating whether Saturday's incident was an act of revenge for the January quarrel, CNA reported.
