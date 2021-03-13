Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/13 12:31
Kohl leads Abilene Christian into Southland title game 93-71

KATY, Texas (AP) — Kolton Kohl scored 20 points, Airion Simmons added 16 off the bench and Abilene Christian walloped Lamar 93-71 on Friday in the semifinals of the Southland Tournament.

The second-seeded Wildcats (22-4) advance to Saturday's championship game to face No. 1 seed Nicholls State.

The Wildcats shot 53% for the game, making 34 of 64 field goals, and out-rebounded Lamar 32-23. Abilene Christian piled up 22 assists, Reggie Miller leading with six. The Wildcats also scored 29 points off turnovers and dominated scoring in the paint 42-28.

The Wildcats showcased phenomenal ball movement, multiple passes per possession opening up 3-point opportunities or drives to the hoop.

All 14 Wildcats saw playing time, 11 scored and four reached double figures. Clay Gayman and Joe Pleasant added 11 points each.

Anderson Kopp scored 23 points off the bench to lead sixth-seeded Lamar (10-18), with Kasen Harrison adding 18.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-13 14:50 GMT+08:00

