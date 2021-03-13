Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

NTU Hospital announces groundbreaking lung transplant surgery

Lung harvesting procedure post cardiac death creates history, increases source of donations, provides hope to those in need

By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/03/13 13:07
NTU Hospital officials and guests on Friday.  

NTU Hospital officials and guests on Friday.   (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) Hospital announced a major breakthrough in lung transplant surgery at its annual press conference on Friday (March 12).

Dr. Hsu Hsao-hsun (徐紹勛), head of NTU Hospital’s cardiovascular surgery unit, provided details of an operation last year on a 37-year-old brain dead organ donor. The operation was the first domestic lung harvesting operation after a donor's heart stopped beating since 2017, when the practice was legalized.

Hsu said the donor’s heart stopped because of a sudden heart attack. The transplant team continued to massage the heart for 11 minutes and poured ice water into the chest and abdomen, before the lungs, liver, kidneys, and other organs were removed, as per UDN.

“Organ transplants are a race against time,” Hsu was quoted as saying. NTU Hospital had created history, increased the source of lung donations, and improved the chance for more lung transplant candidates to survive, Hsu said.

The procedure was conducted without the use of extra corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), according to CNA. This provides support to individuals whose heart and lungs are unable to produce enough oxygen to sustain life.

NTU Hospital announces groundbreaking lung transplant surgery
Dr. Hsu Hsao-hsun (Taiwan Digital Diplomacy Association photo)

Hsu added that hospital protocols prevented him from saying exactly when the procedure took place. The pair of lungs went to a patient at NTU and the liver to an individual at Taipei Veterans General Hospital.

According to Ministry of Health and Welfare guidelines, in December 2017, doctors cannot harvest organs until after the heart has stopped beating for five minutes and circulatory death.

Since the new guidelines, around a dozen organ donations after circulatory death have taken place in Taiwan. However, lungs are more difficult than other organs to preserve once the heart stops beating — hence the significance of Hsu's breakthrough operation.

Also present at the news conference was former DPP legislator Tsai Chi-fang (蔡啟芳), who received a lung transplant at NTU Hospital last year, from a brain-dead donor.

Previously, a smoker of four packs a day for 50 years, Tsai called on Taiwanese to give up tobacco. It's a killer of lungs and people, he said.

The 66-year-old had been on the waiting list for a lung transplant for three years. Hardly able to breathe and close to death he decided to get baptized. Just two days later, however, he was given notice that his transplant could go ahead. “I was excited to breathe,” said a grateful Tsai.
Hsu Hsao-hsun (徐紹勛)
National Taiwan University
NTU Hospital
lung transplant
organ donor
extracorporeal membrane oxygenation
Doctor
Tsai Chi-fang (蔡啟芳)

RELATED ARTICLES

National Taiwan University tops list of schools favored by local businesses
National Taiwan University tops list of schools favored by local businesses
2021/03/08 15:22
Taiwanese man cheated parents out of NT$165,000 with fake diplomas
Taiwanese man cheated parents out of NT$165,000 with fake diplomas
2021/02/20 17:36
Taiwan professor fined for leading research programs in China
Taiwan professor fined for leading research programs in China
2021/02/18 15:47
Taipei City Hospital to impose new entry controls from Jan. 20
Taipei City Hospital to impose new entry controls from Jan. 20
2021/01/19 15:53
Taiwanese doctor blasts witch-hunt amid hospital COVID cluster
Taiwanese doctor blasts witch-hunt amid hospital COVID cluster
2021/01/18 10:34

Updated : 2021-03-13 14:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations