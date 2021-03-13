Alexa
Grand Canyon reaches 3rd straight WAC title game 81-47

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 11:52
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gabe McGlothan scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Grand Canyon to an 81-47 win over Seattle in the semifinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.

Grand Canyon advances to its third straight WAC championship game with hopes of finally gaining the NCAA Tournament for the first time. New Mexico State beat the Lopes in 2018 and 2019, The coronavirus pandemic halted the WAC tourney a year ago.

Utah Valley and New Mexico State were playing in the other semifinal.

The Antelopes were down 8-0 in the early going but needed little more than a minute to catch up on a basket by Asbjorn Midtgaard and back-to-back 3-pointers from Alessandro Lever and Oscar Frayer. By halftime Grand Canyon was up 22.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists for top-seeded Grand Canyon (16-6). Chance McMillian added 14 points. Midtgaard had four blocks.

Riley Grigsby had 15 points for the fifth-seeded Redhawks (12-11). Darrion Trammell added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-13 13:19 GMT+08:00

