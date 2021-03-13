Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Rapper in Taipei prepares for detention on return to Malaysia

'I will return home and surrender to the Malaysian police next week,’ Namewee stated in a video

  255
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/13 16:45
(YouTube, Nameewee channel screenshot)

(YouTube, Nameewee channel screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a seven-month stay in Taiwan, popular Malaysian hip-hop artist Namewee predicted that he would be detained after returning home, in a sarcastic apology to the Malaysian police, in a post on his Facebook page.

"I will return home and surrender to the Malaysian police next week. I will fully cooperate with the police investigation," he said in a video released Friday (March 12).

Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee (黃明志), is a rapper, filmmaker and actor. He made headlines in 2016 for producing a music video that Islamic groups in Malaysia called "blasphemy."

Four years later, he was also criticized for a film, BABI — said to be inspired by true events and campus violence in 2000 — which depicts racial tensions and hate speech in Malaysia. "Babi" is an insulting Malaysian word referring to a pig.

The artist had previously been investigated on two occasions by Malaysian police over complaints regarding his music videos. He was detained and investigated in 2018 for a video entitled "Like a Dog" in which the artist sits on a chair in a public square in front of Perdana Putra Building, which houses the prime minister's office complex, while dancers wearing dog masks circled around him.

The video satirizes Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak over alleged corruption in connection with the 1MDB scandal and the sovereign wealth fund under his tenure.

The 37-year-old flew to Taiwan in July 2020 and attended the Golden Melody Awards (GMA) after completion of self-quarantine. He was nominated for Song of the Year at 2020 GMA for the work "Ghost Island," in collaboration with Taiwanese rapper Dwagie.

In his latest video on Facebook, Namewee said he will fly to Malaysia from Taipei next week and could be detained by police upon arrival. He detailed his police "record" back home: Third time on the country's wanted list; eighth case recorded by Malaysian police authority; being summoned for interrogation several times; being stopped at immigration over 80 times; and sentenced once.

He continued to sarcastically "apologize" for his "inappropriate behavior" over the past decade: "I shouldn't have criticized the government, as they sacrifice their rest time for people's sake when it comes to the handling of finances." The statement seems to echo a previous music video that criticizes corrupt politicians in a humorous way.

He also said that he shouldn't have commented on the country's education system as "it has always been perfect and fair enough," and on racism in the country as "it doesn't exist." At the end of the video, the artist said he will report to the police.

In an interview earlier this year with Taiwan media, Namewee said he doesn't rule out emigrating to Taiwan. "My colleagues have been advising me to take action. Taiwan is an ideal place for creation and I feel welcome here."
Namewee
Wee Meng Chee
黃明志
Malaysia

RELATED ARTICLES

African swine fever in Malaysia triggers higher fines in Taiwan
African swine fever in Malaysia triggers higher fines in Taiwan
2021/02/24 20:35
Malaysia launches COVID-19 vaccination drive as PM gets first shot
Malaysia launches COVID-19 vaccination drive as PM gets first shot
2021/02/24 19:00
Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar after coup
Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar after coup
2021/02/05 21:00
Taiwan’s PChome reaps rich rewards from SE Asia e-commerce market
Taiwan’s PChome reaps rich rewards from SE Asia e-commerce market
2021/01/26 15:29
Taiwanese diplomat tests positive for COVID in Malaysia
Taiwanese diplomat tests positive for COVID in Malaysia
2021/01/22 11:55

Updated : 2021-03-13 19:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations