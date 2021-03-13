Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Buffalo beats Akron in overtime to advance to MAC final

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 11:27
Buffalo beats Akron in overtime to advance to MAC final

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jeenathan Williams scored 26 points and hit a crucial 3-pointer midway through overtime, leading Buffalo to an 81-74 win over Akron in the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Friday night.

The second-seeded Bulls (16-7) scored the first seven points in OT, with Williams' 3 making it 75-68 with 2:35 left. Buffalo missed five free throws in the final 1:29, but Akron (15-8) couldn't capitalize.

Buffalo will make its fifth title game appearance in the past six tournaments when it meets Ohio on Saturday for the league's automatic NCAA Tournament bid. The Bobcats stunned top-seeded Toledo 87-80 in the other semifinal.

The Bulls are technically the MAC's defending champions after last year's tourney was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Josh Mballa had 20 rebounds — nine offensive — and 16 points for Buffalo. Ronaldo Segu scored 18 as the Bulls beat the Zips for the second time in 10 days and won their seventh straight.

Loren Cristian Jackson scored 27 points on just 11 of 33 shooting to pace Akron, which rallied late in regulation to force overtime. Enrique Freeman added 11 points and 14 rebounds for the third-seeded Zips.

Buffalo should have closed it out before going to OT, but the nation's best rebounding team couldn't come up with two defensive rebounds and committed a charging foul to help Akron.

The Bulls also had a costly turnover with 1.1 seconds left, but Jackson missed a 3-pointer from the corner at the horn that would have won it.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-13 13:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations