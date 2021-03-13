Alexa
Cool, cloudy weather expected in northern Taiwan over weekend

Mercury remains low in northern part of country, expected to rise on Monday

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/13 12:14
Weather to be relatively stable across Taiwan until Thursday. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cool weather with cloudy skies will persist across northern Taiwan today (Saturday, March 13) and tomorrow before the mercury begins to rise on Monday.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the northern part of the country will observe daytime highs ranging between 23-24 degrees Celsius over the weekend due to a seasonal northeasterly wind system. Occasional showers are forecast for coastal and mountainous areas of Keelung as well as eastern Taiwan.

The weather in the south will remain mostly hot and dry, with daytime temperature highs forecast to be 27-30 C. Although the wind system will bring moisture to Taiwan, it is unlikely to have major effects on the country's ongoing drought.

On Monday, temperatures will gradually rise across the country, with a possibility of reach 30 C in the north and 32 C in the south. The warm temperature is expected to last until Thursday before a weather front arrives on Friday.
weather forecast
weather report
Central Weather Bureau
CWB
northeasterly winds

Updated : 2021-03-13 13:18 GMT+08:00

