Colorado reports most killings in 2020 in 25 years

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 10:17
DENVER (AP) — There were more people per capita in Colorado that were killed last year than there have been in 25 years, according to state data.

The state Bureau of Investigation reported this week that 293 criminal homicides occurred in the year the pandemic began in the U.S., up nearly 30% from 2019.

The figure was more than three times what the state reported in 2010.

The state's 2020 data translates to roughly five killings per 100,000 residents. The state reported its most killings per capita in the last 35 years in 1986 with seven.

At least 44% of people killed in homicides in 2020 were killed by someone they knew compared to at least 61% in 2019 and at least 51% in 2018.

And while Colorado reported more aggravated assaults in 2020 in a decade, the number of reported sexual assaults fell.

Victims in Colorado reported 5,638 sexual assaults in 2020, the lowest figure published since 2014.

Updated : 2021-03-13 11:50 GMT+08:00

