Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Deans' buzzer beater lifts West Virginia women into semis

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 10:19
Deans' buzzer beater lifts West Virginia women into semis

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Kirsten Deans scored seven points in the last 36 seconds, including a layup at the buzzer, and No. 17 West Virginia rallied to defeat 10th-seeded Kansas State 58-56 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday.

The Mountaineers trailed by seven as the clock ticked under a minute before Kysre Gondrezick hit a 3-pointer to make it 55-51.

The Wildcats made 1 of 2 free throws before getting out-scrapped for a rebound on the other end with Deans hitting a step-back 3-pointer at 18.8 seconds.

With K-State going for the winning shot, in a physical battle on the baseline, the ball went out of bounds with 4.9 seconds left, possession to the Wildcats. Trying an inbound lob to the middle of the key, the ball was knocked away for K-State's 22nd turnover, and Deans went the length of the court for the winner.

Gondrezick scored 26 points for the second-seeded Mountaineers (20-5), who face the winner of Oklahoma-Oklahoma State in Saturday's semifinals. Deans had 11.

Christianna Carr and Rachel Ranke scored 12 points apiece for the Wildcats (9-18), Ayoka Lee added 11 with 10 rebounds and four and Emilee Ebert scored 10.

West Virginia raced to a 13-3 lead but K-State closed within 17-14 after one quarter and used a 13-0 run the in the quarter to lead 27-22 at the half.

The Mountaineers were within 49-48 on a Gondrezick layup with 3:05 to go but Lee had a three-point play and Ranke hit a 3 from the left corner to make it 55-48 with 1:44 to play.

__

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-13 11:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden