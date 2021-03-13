Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ware scores 29 to lift Morgan St. over Coppin St. 82-61

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 10:00
Ware scores 29 to lift Morgan St. over Coppin St. 82-61

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 29 points and 15 rebounds as Morgan State easily beat Coppin State 82-61 in the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Malik Miller had 13 points and nine rebounds for Morgan State (14-7), which face Norfolk State in the championship on Saturday. Tahj-Malik Campbell added nine rebounds.

Troy Baxter, whose 17 points per game coming into the matchup led the Bears, was held to seven points. He shot 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Yuat Alok had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (9-13). Nendah Tarke added 15 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Tarke had 10 points.

DeJuan Clayton, who was second on the Eagles in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 10% for the game (1 of 10).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-13 11:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden