Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Packers release versatile tight end John Lovett

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 06:53
Packers release versatile tight end John Lovett

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released tight end John Lovett.

Lovett played eight games last season while making contributions on offense and special teams. He went on injured reserve Nov. 13 after hurting his knee in practice.

He rushed for 6 yards on three carries and made four tackles on special teams.

The Packers had claimed Lovett off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 5. The former Princeton quarterback signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in May 2019 and spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve.

Lovett threw for 2,509 yards and 31 touchdowns with only five interceptions during his Princeton career. He also rushed for 1,589 yards and caught 51 passes for 553 yards at Princeton.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-13 08:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'