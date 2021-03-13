Alexa
Rams face big defensive losses in free agency after QB trade

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 07:05
LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-7)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S John Johnson, LB Leonard Floyd, C Austin Blythe, CB Troy Hill, DL Morgan Fox, WR Josh Reynolds, LB Samson Ebukam, RB Malcolm Brown, TE Gerald Everett, LS Jake McQuaide, LB Derek Rivers.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Darious Williams, TE Johnny Mundt.

NEEDS: The Rams likely won't be in the market for big-name talents after trading Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford in their latest wildly ambitious offseason move. Restructuring the contracts of Aaron Donald, Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp and/or Robert Woods can fix much of their current cap woes, but the Rams still have little room to maneuver. They're facing big losses on defense, with Johnson, Floyd and Hill all worthy of bigger contracts than the Rams can likely afford. Blythe also could be gone after a strong season leading the offensive line. Johnson and Hill could be replaced by lesser players from within, but replacing Floyd's pass rush will be tough.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $32 million over the cap.

Updated : 2021-03-13 08:51 GMT+08:00

