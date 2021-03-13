Ravens looking to upgrade at wide receiver in free agency

BALTIMORE RAVENS (12-6)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: EDGE Matt Judon, EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, WR Dez Bryant, WR Willie Snead, DL Derek Wolfe, C Matt Skura, Robert Griffin III, S Anthony Levine, WR Chris Moore, LB Tyus Bowser, LB Pernell McPhee, G D.J. Fluker, CB Tramon Williams, DE Jihad Ward, WR DeAndrew White, WR De’Anthony Thomas, LS Morgan Cox.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Gus Edwards, LB Chris Board, P Johnny Townsend.

NEEDS: The NFL's worst passing offense could use a receiver upgrade, especially with Snead's expected departure, and adding an elite target would only help the relationship with QB Lamar Jackson, who's in the market for an extension. T Orlando Brown's trade request and a gaping hole at center make the offensive line in front of Jackson another priority. On defense, Baltimore will have to revamp its pass rush potentially without Judon and Ngakoue.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $20 million

