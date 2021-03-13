Alexa
Browns expected to upgrade shaky defense in free agency

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 06:54
CLEVELAND BROWNS (12-6)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Olivier Vernon, WRs Rashard Higgins and Taywan Taylor, CBs Terrance Mitchell and Kevin Johnson, LBs B.J. Goodson, Malcolm Smith and Tae Davis, DTs Larry Ogunjobi and Vincent Taylor, safeties Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo, K Cody Parkey, OL Kendall Lamm and WR/KR JoJo Natson.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR KhaDarel Hodge, CB Tavierre Thomas,

NEEDS: After focusing on offense in free agency last year, defense is the priority. It's unclear how hard the Browns went after superstar J.J. Watt, but they remain interested in finding a quality pass rusher to pair with All-Pro Myles Garrett. There are several good ones on the market. Cleveland’s defense needs an upgrade from front to back and especially at linebacker. Goodson was solid last season after signing a one-year deal and may return. Cornerback Greedy Williams has recovered from a shoulder injury that sidelined him last season, lessening the urgency to get a starter. That's not to say the Browns won't add a veteran CB if they find the right match.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $25 million.

Updated : 2021-03-13 08:51 GMT+08:00

