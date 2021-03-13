Alexa
Packers need help at cornerback, face potential RB losses

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 06:55
GREEN BAY PACKERS (14-4)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Montravius Adams, WR/KR Tavon Austin, LB James Burgess, RB/KR Tyler Ervin, DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison, RB Aaron Jones, CB Kevin King, TE Marcedes Lewis, C Corey Linsley, G Lane Taylor, RB Jamaal Williams, DE Billy Winn

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Tim Boyle, S Raven Greene, DE Tyler Lancaster, CB Parry Nickerson, S Will Redmond, CB Chandon Sullivan, TE Robert Tonyan

NEEDS: The Packers need more cornerbacks to complement Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander. That situation becomes particularly notable if the Packers lose King, who made 14 starts last season. The Packers’ other needs depend on which of their free agents go elsewhere. They drafted Boston College running back A.J. Dillon in the second round last year, but will need another ball carrier to team up with him if both Jones and Williams depart. The Packers have some depth on the offensive line but would have a tough time replacing Linsley after he delivered an All-Pro season in 2020. The Packers didn’t get much from their return units last season. Green Bay also could use some help on the defensive line. Tight end becomes an issue if Tonyan departs, though he is restricted.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): The Packers are $9.5 million over.

