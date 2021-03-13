Alexa
Washington has cap space to spend, needs a QB and much more

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 07:06
WASHINGTON (7-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Alex Smith, CB Ronald Darby, EDGE Ryan Kerrigan, TE Jeremy Sprinkle, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, CB Fabian Moreau, EDGE Ryan Anderson, LB Reuben Foster, K Dustin Hopkins, LB Mychal Kendricks, RB Lamar Miller, OT David Sharpe, LB Jared Norris, LS Nick Sundberg.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Cam Sims, CB Danny Johnson, WR Robert Foster.

NEEDS: Only a handful of teams have more cap space than Washington, which has to figure out its quarterback situation in addition to filling some other holes. With the draft and trade markets full of possible QB candidates, coach Ron Rivera and new executives Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney could use free agency to add receivers behind Terry McLaurin, revamp the linebacking corps, and find a veteran safety to shore up the secondary. Washington could also dip into the quarterbacks pool to provide competition for Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen or a rookie not yet ready to start.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $38.9 million

Updated : 2021-03-13 08:50 GMT+08:00

