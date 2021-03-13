Alexa
Texans prep for free agency after Watson's trade request

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 06:30
HOUSTON TEXANS (4-12)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB AJ McCarron, OLB Brennan Scarlett, CB Gareon Conley, WR Will Fuller, ILB Dylan Cole, T Roderick Johnson, CB Vernon Hargreaves, FS Michael Thomas, LS Jon Weeks, CB Phillip Gaines, OLB Tyrell Adams, RT Brent Qvale, OLB Kyle Emanuel, DE Carlos Watkins, CB Brandon Williams.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DT P.J. Hall, S A.J. Moore, DT Kingsley Opara.

NEEDS: The Texans have insisted they aren’t trading QB Deshaun Watson despite his request to be dealt amid upheaval within the team. If he remains in Houston, re-signing Fuller, who missed the last five games because of a PED suspension would certainly make his job easier. The Texans should also prioritize adding a pass rusher with franchise sacks leader J.J. Watt gone to Arizona.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $29 million.

Updated : 2021-03-13 08:50 GMT+08:00

