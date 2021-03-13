Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hamlet leads North Texas past Louisiana Tech 54-48

By Associated Press
2021/03/13 06:45
Hamlet leads North Texas past Louisiana Tech 54-48

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet had 18 points and six rebounds as North Texas defeated Louisiana Tech 54-48 in the semifinals of the Conference USA Conference Tourney on Friday.

Mardrez McBride had 11 points for North Texas (16-9), which will play Western Kentucky for the championship on Saturday. Zachary Simmons and Thomas Bell added 10 points each.

JaColby Pemberton had 12 points for the Bulldogs (21-7). Kenneth Lofton, Jr. added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-13 08:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'