Seahawks' free agency questions start with Wright, Carson

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 06:40
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (12-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB K.J. Wright, LB/DE Bruce Irvin, CB Quinton Dunbar, CB Shaquill Griffin, RB Chris Carson, TE Jacob Hollister, DE Benson Mayowa, RB Carlos Hyde, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, QB Geno Smith, CB Neiko Thorpe, C Ethan Pocic, FB Nick Bellore, TE Luke Willson, WR Phillip Dorsett, DE Branden Jackson, S Damarious Randall, DE Damontre Moore, DE Jonathan Bullard, WR David Moore, S Lano Hill.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Shaquem Griffin, DT Poona Ford, G Jordan Simmons.

NEEDS: There seem to be an inordinate number of holes to fill for a Seattle front office that typically is not very active in the early wave of free agency, has salary cap concerns, and is lacking draft capital to replenish the roster with affordable options. The Seahawks' two most important decisions center on Wright and Carson and whether they can keep their linebacker group intact and bring back their top running back. Pass rush again became a priority after the decision to release DE Carlos Dunlap and save $14 million. Cornerback will become a need if both Dunbar and Griffin walk. Seattle could use a proven No. 3 wide receiver for the passing game. And then there are the wishes of QB Russell Wilson to be hit less and protected more, so don’t forget about the offensive line.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $20.6 million.

Updated : 2021-03-13 08:49 GMT+08:00

