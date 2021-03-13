Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Defense again figures to be focus for Cowboys in free agency

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/13 06:33
Defense again figures to be focus for Cowboys in free agency

DALLAS COWBOYS (6-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Andy Dalton, DE Aldon Smith, S Xavier Woods, CB Chidobe Awuzie, CB Jourdan Lewis, LB Sean Lee, T Cameron Erving, C/G Joe Looney, DL Tyrone Crawford, WR Noah Brown, TE Blake Bell, DL Eli Ankou, LB Justin March, LB Joe Thomas, CB C.J. Goodwin, LS L.P. Ladouceur.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DL Antwaun Woods, WR Cedrick Wilson, WR Malik Turner, OL Greg Senat.

NEEDS: The long-term deal for quarterback Dak Prescott leaves the Dallas Cowboys needing to rework some contracts to make room for free agents. Defense figures to be the focus for the likely bargain hunters. They're hoping for better success than last year when several free agents didn't work out because of injuries or poor performance. Dallas is losing depth at linebacker and cornerback. Safety is an issue again, just as it has been for years. If Aldon Smith isn't re-signed, the defensive line will need help inside and out.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $19 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-13 08:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
WHO inspector has conflict of interest in Wuhan COVID probe: Prominent biologist
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan cops praised for attempted cat rescue
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Taiwan to reduce penalty for growing marijuana for personal use
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Owner of Taiwan company accused of online mask scam dies
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
Carrefour Taiwan accused of food safety violations
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
US destroyer plows through Taiwan Strait for 3rd time under Biden
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'
Pompeo says Taiwan trip would be 'a real treat'